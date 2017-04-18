No Green Light For Greenway

No Green Light For Greenway

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Town Council didn't take an expected action to award a contract at its meeting Monday for the project's first phase of work, which would connect Silver Lake to Cooks Creek Park. The shared-use path would run parallel to a stream that begins at Silver Lake Mill and joins Cooks Creek at the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr 10 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr 7 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr 1 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr 1 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar 26 hammer 4
Iso Mar 24 Info 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dayton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC