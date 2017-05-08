County Planners To Hear Rezoning Request

County Planners To Hear Rezoning Request

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Hickory Hollow Christian School is asking the county to rezone its former location on Ottobine Road west of Dayton from agricultural use to neighborhood business conditional. The Planning Commission will consider the request for a 0.641-acre portion of the 8.12-acre property near the Dayton town limits following a public hearing at its meeting Tuesday.

