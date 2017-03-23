Kids Enjoy Late Snow Day

Kids Enjoy Late Snow Day

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Daily News-Record

William Wasnesky, 7, sleds down the hill in front of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren on Tuesday morning. He is the son of Jeff and Sharon Wasnesky of Bridgewater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Iso 1 hr Info 1
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Thu Baffled 3
Angie poff Mar 17 Devin 1
State Inmates Fight Feb 28 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb '17 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Landes Goes To School Dec '16 Parachute High In... 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Dayton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC