Farm Company Eyeing Dayton
P. Bradley & Sons is seeking a special-use permit from Dayton Town Council to open a store on an undeveloped parcel bordering John Wayland Highway, which is Va. 42. The request is from JWK Land LLC, which Susan Smith, Dayton's zoning administrator, said is the "contract purchaser" for P. Bradley & Sons.
