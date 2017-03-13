Dayton Moves Forward On Greenway

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Town Manager Bobby Popowicz said requests for proposals will be sent this week to two construction companies for phase one of the project. The proposed shared-use path would connect Silver Lake with Cooks Creek Park, Cooks Creek Park with the Thomas House, and Thomas House with Sunset Park and The Dayton Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

