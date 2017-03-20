Calf College Workshop Set For March

The local Virginia Cooperative Extension office is holding a free "Calf College" workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23. The event starts at the extension office, 965 Pleasant Valley Road, with a presentation on maximizing the full potential of calves. Sue Puffenbarger, a former Virginia extension agent who now works for Land o Lakes, will cover that topic.

