Calf College Workshop Set For March
The local Virginia Cooperative Extension office is holding a free "Calf College" workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23. The event starts at the extension office, 965 Pleasant Valley Road, with a presentation on maximizing the full potential of calves. Sue Puffenbarger, a former Virginia extension agent who now works for Land o Lakes, will cover that topic.
