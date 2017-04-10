Abuse Plea Leads To Prison Term

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Daily News-Record

A Rockingham County judge sentenced a Dayton man to prison for molesting a child, despite the victim's plea that he serve no jail time. John Barr, 50, pleaded guilty on Jan. 19 in Rockingham County Circuit Court to two counts of indecent liberties with a child in the case involving a relative.

