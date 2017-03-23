34 pm

Submitted photo Airman 1st Class Lillian March , 88th Comptroller Squadron travel technician, Airman 1st Class Brittany Horton , 88th Comptroller Squadron customer service technician, and Airman 1st Class Nicholas Bradley , 88th Comptroller Squadron financial services supervisor speaks with Dennis Hodson, Army veteran and patient at the VA Medical Center, Feb. 14. WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE - More than 50 military and civilian volunteers visited the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center to pass out Valentine bags to veterans during the annual Valentines for Vets event Feb. 14. Veteran patients in various clinics were greeted with warm smiles and handshakes as they received a bag full of "thank yous."

