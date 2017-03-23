$10M Housing expansion proposed at VA...

$10M Housing expansion proposed at VA campus

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Developers are proposing doubling the size of a housing development on the campus of the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) 2 hr Baffled 3
Angie poff Mar 17 Devin 1
State Inmates Fight Feb 28 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb '17 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Landes Goes To School Dec '16 Parachute High In... 1
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC