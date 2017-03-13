Social Services Gets New Director
Celest Williams has a giant's shoes to fill as the next director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Social Services District. Williams, assistant director of the joint city-county agency, will have the "assistant" part stricken from her title as of Wednesday, County Administrator Stephen King announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Landes Goes To School
|Dec '16
|Parachute High In...
|1
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC