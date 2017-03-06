Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Contra dancers promenade down the floor. Local nonprofit organization Shenandoah Valley Contra Dance organizes and holds the monthly Dayton contra dance on the second Saturday of each month, as well as Monday night contra dances each week rotating between Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Massanetta Springs Conference Center in Harrisonburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Inmates Fight Feb 28 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb 10 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Landes Goes To School Dec '16 Parachute High In... 1
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family (Sep '16) Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC