Saturday Night Fever
Contra dancers promenade down the floor. Local nonprofit organization Shenandoah Valley Contra Dance organizes and holds the monthly Dayton contra dance on the second Saturday of each month, as well as Monday night contra dances each week rotating between Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Massanetta Springs Conference Center in Harrisonburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Landes Goes To School
|Dec '16
|Parachute High In...
|1
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC