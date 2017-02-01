Ceremony honors WWII Army chaplains who helped save soldiers
A national ceremony held in Ohio will honor four U.S. Army chaplains who helped save other soldiers before dying on an Army transport ship hit by a German torpedo in World War II. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' ceremony Friday at the Dayton VA Medical Center will honor the actions of Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Landes Goes To School
|Dec '16
|Parachute High In...
|1
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Veterans Affairs reviews security after shooting (May '14)
|May '14
|Viet Nam Veteran
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC