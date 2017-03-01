Bridgewater Weighs Changing Zoning Code
Town Council will hold a public hearing tonight on a request from Mill View Estates for the town to remove a requirement in its zoning ordinance. The subdivision, which is near the northern town limits, received a partial rezoning and a special-use permit in November to build duplexes on three lots near Dry River Road.
