MPO Steps Back On - Connector'
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization's policy board voted Thursday to take a step back from a highway that would connect U.S. 11 in Harrisonburg with Va. 42 in Dayton.
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Landes Goes To School
|Dec '16
|Parachute High In...
|1
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Veterans Affairs reviews security after shooting (May '14)
|May '14
|Viet Nam Veteran
|4
