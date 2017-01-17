Deal signed for Veterans Affairs' national archive in Dayton
Officials say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' plan to put its national archives in Dayton was firmed up ahead of the new administration taking over in Washington. An agreement on the project was signed Thursday by officials involved, and outgoing VA Secretary Robert McDonald officially designated the Dayton VA Medical Center as a national archive before leaving that role.
