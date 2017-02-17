Dayton VA to celebrate 150 years of service to veterans
Two years after the end of the Civil War, former soldiers were housed on hundreds of acres filled with ornate gardens in Dayton at what would become the largest home for veterans in the nation. That place began as the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers, the genesis of the Dayton VA Medical Center, which this year marks its 150th anniversary with a year-long roster of ceremonies and events.
