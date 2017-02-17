Dayton VA to celebrate 150 years of s...

Dayton VA to celebrate 150 years of service to veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Two years after the end of the Civil War, former soldiers were housed on hundreds of acres filled with ornate gardens in Dayton at what would become the largest home for veterans in the nation. That place began as the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers, the genesis of the Dayton VA Medical Center, which this year marks its 150th anniversary with a year-long roster of ceremonies and events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
House of Oak Feb 10 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Landes Goes To School Dec '16 Parachute High In... 1
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Dayton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC