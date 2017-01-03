Committee To Discuss MPO Plan
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization's technical advisory committee will discuss the draft 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan at its meeting on Thursday. The committee meets at 2 p.m. in the Department of Community Development's Community Room at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. The MPO is a transportation planning body of local government that includes Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Mount Crawford, Bridgewater and Dayton.
