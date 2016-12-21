Dayton Council Votes To Seek Greenway Bids
Council members Josh Lyons, Tara Worthy, Jeff Daly, Laura Daily, Steve Dean and Shelley Newman and Mayor Charles Long voted in favor of the measure. First discussed in July 2015, the proposed shared-use path would connect Silver Lake with Cooks Creek Park, Cooks Creek Park with the Thomas House, and Thomas House with Sunset Park and The Dayton Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
