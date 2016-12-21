Blue Ridge Christian Announces New Principal
Board members announced to about 40 BRCS high school students Thursday morning that Karen Shomo has been named to the position. As head of the school, Shomo is responsible for recruiting and training teachers, overseeing curriculum development and supporting its 235 students, who are now split up between two locations.
