A Sight To Behold

Gordon Magalis , 68, of McGaheysville helps Vern Michael groom Uberta, a 22-year-old female camel, in the Vern and Mary Jane Michael's barn, which was built in 1938, Monday afternoon. The Michael's, of Rockingham County, who have been holding the nativity for over 30 years, own two camels, a horse and a donkey - all are used in the live nativity.

