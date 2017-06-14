New homesites available at Dayton's Fordland Estates community
First America Homes is the premier home builder in the community, offering new homes on 1/3-acre homesites. The home-building company announced the next phase of 52 homesites, offering one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,681 to 3,392 square feet.
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl with Bright RED HAIR/CHRISTY OR CHRISTINE (Jul '16)
|Jun 12
|Gotcha
|2
|hitchcock primary school gym teacher gone crazy
|May 16
|Concerned
|2
|Dr. Warren Dailey; Trinity Valley Medical Weig... (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|vick
|44
|Sewerline problems along San Jacinto st and Jef...
|Feb '17
|phantom1957
|1
|npoan - hoa (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Looking for advice
|12
|looking for biological father (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|jad
|9
|Bart Moss
|Jan '17
|Baytown resident
|1
