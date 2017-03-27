Teen suffers critical burns from reported bonfire
The family brought the 19-year-old to the Liberty County EMS fire department in Dayton around 11 p.m. He had severe burns on his upper body, and the fire department called Life Flight. Click below for the top news from around the Houston area and beyond.
