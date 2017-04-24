Body found in vehicle in Dayton
A screenshot of a Google Maps image of the 8000 block of Edwards Street in Dayton, Texas. On April 19, 2017, police said a body was found inside an abandoned vehicle in front of a house in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Warren Dailey; Trinity Valley Medical Weig... (Mar '09)
|Apr 5
|vick
|44
|Sewerline problems along San Jacinto st and Jef...
|Feb '17
|phantom1957
|1
|npoan - hoa (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Looking for advice
|12
|looking for biological father (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|jad
|9
|Bart Moss
|Jan '17
|Baytown resident
|1
|Racism in Batson, and Liberty (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Apierre
|133
|Horseshoe Lake Estates (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|tredtractor
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC