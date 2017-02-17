Texas constable critically hurt after...

Texas constable critically hurt after he's struck by pickup

Thursday Feb 16

A Houston-area law enforcement officer is hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a pickup that barreled through a traffic barricade. Liberty County Precinct 1 constable Justin Johnston was directing traffic along a busy route near Dayton on Wednesday when authorities say the pickup driver drove on the road's shoulder to avoid a line of vehicles.

