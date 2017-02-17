Injured constable recovering after hit by vehicle
A Liberty County constable is on the path to recovery after a truck struck him while he directed rush-hour traffic near Dayton. Precinct 1 Constable Justin Johnston's family said Sunday that he is awake and is able to swallow four days after he was hospitalized in critical condition.
