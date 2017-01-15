150 dogs seized from Liberty County p...

150 dogs seized from Liberty County pet shop

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

The SPCA has removed 150 dogs, six cats and one horse from Puppy-Dogs-R-Us, a 20-acre, self-described animal rescue in Dayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
Racism in Batson, and Liberty (Jun '06) Dec 21 Apierre 133
Horseshoe Lake Estates (Feb '10) Dec '16 tredtractor 14
law enforcement and crime in liberty county (Mar '07) Sep '16 r0ckstar666 52
News Planning Commission votes to restore name of Ol... Aug '16 anonymous 1
? Do White Men Like Latina's??? (Mar '11) Aug '16 MsPerez 56
From one Crosby to the other Aug '16 Bing Crosby 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Liberty County was issued at January 07 at 3:09PM CST

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Dayton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,693,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC