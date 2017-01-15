150 dogs seized from Liberty County pet shop
The SPCA has removed 150 dogs, six cats and one horse from Puppy-Dogs-R-Us, a 20-acre, self-described animal rescue in Dayton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Racism in Batson, and Liberty (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Apierre
|133
|Horseshoe Lake Estates (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|tredtractor
|14
|law enforcement and crime in liberty county (Mar '07)
|Sep '16
|r0ckstar666
|52
|Planning Commission votes to restore name of Ol...
|Aug '16
|anonymous
|1
|? Do White Men Like Latina's??? (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|MsPerez
|56
|From one Crosby to the other
|Aug '16
|Bing Crosby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC