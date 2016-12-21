Board sets state funding limit for ne...

Board sets state funding limit for next 2-year budget

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Wise County Messenger Online

Texas lawmakers will have just under $100 billion to use for the non-constitutional spending portion of state budget for fiscal years 2018-2019.The 10-member Legislative Budget Board, which is charged with adopting a spending limit, met on Dec. 1 and accepted the figure of $99.897 billion recommended by Ursula Parks, director of the LBB.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism in Batson, and Liberty (Jun '06) Wed Apierre 133
Horseshoe Lake Estates (Feb '10) Dec 4 tredtractor 14
law enforcement and crime in liberty county (Mar '07) Sep '16 r0ckstar666 52
News Planning Commission votes to restore name of Ol... Aug '16 anonymous 1
? Do White Men Like Latina's??? (Mar '11) Aug '16 MsPerez 56
From one Crosby to the other Aug '16 Bing Crosby 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,584 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC