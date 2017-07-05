Vigil held for 14-year-old killed by ...

Vigil held for 14-year-old killed by stray bullet

Wednesday Jul 5

A community came together Wednesday to remember 14-year-old Mackenna Kronenberger who was killed in the crossfire of a fight outside her home. According to friends, Mackenna was a bright, young soul who was loved by many.

