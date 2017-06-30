Scott Turowa s a Testimonya proves a ...

Scott Turowa s a Testimonya proves a confusing but amusing tale

Reviewing “Testimony” by Scott Turow presented a real problem for me. I read through it quickly, mostly because some of it is set in a part of Bosnia-Herzegovina that I know fairly well, and the subject matter of the narrative is familiar to me.

