Ohio dealer Jenell Ross on diversity,...

Ohio dealer Jenell Ross on diversity, mentoring and golf

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Automotive News

Tragedy thrust Jenell Ross to the top of her family's Dayton, Ohio, dealership group. Now, inspired by her late parents and other pioneering African American dealers, Ross is pushing to create opportunities for other women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Armageddon Heaven! Sun One Womyn Riot 2
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Jul 2 Darling girl 100
Dr Kardan Jun 30 Chacha 1
News Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08) Jun 30 Chacha 19
Trotwood Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 30 Tantor 17
News Phil Donahue's Visit (May '08) Jun 27 C Kersey 6
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) Jun 26 Tantor 14
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,486 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC