Gov. Kasich signs Ohio budget, vetoes Medicaid freeze
Shane Mardirosian's three-run double highlighted a Dayton four-run second inning and the Dragons added seven runs in the third as they defea Scott Feldman held Chicago's depleted lineup to two singles over seven innings on Friday night, and Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer, power
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armageddon Heaven!
|14 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Darling girl
|100
|Dr Kardan
|Fri
|Chacha
|1
|Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08)
|Jun 30
|Chacha
|19
|Trotwood Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 30
|Tantor
|17
|Phil Donahue's Visit (May '08)
|Jun 27
|C Kersey
|6
|Adult movie theaters (Sep '12)
|Jun 26
|Tantor
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC