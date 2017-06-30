Born Leaders

Dan Brockman swears he was just trying to do right by his son when he refused to hire him right out of college. Despite having two engineering degrees and an MBA, Phillip Brockman was not about to get hired at Techmetals Inc. in Dayton, Ohio, a company started by his father, Dan, that was growing into one of the largest finishing operations in the Midwest.

