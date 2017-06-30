Andy Gabbard goes deeper into Pop on new LP
Though still retaining its earthy Rock & Roll base, the melodic prowess in the songwriting of Buffalo Killers - one of Greater Cincinnati's finest bands of the past decade - has grown more evident with each album release. A key component to that appears to be band member Andy Gabbard, whose solo work is some of the finest, classics-informed Pop Rock being made today.
