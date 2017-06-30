Andy Gabbard goes deeper into Pop on ...

Andy Gabbard goes deeper into Pop on new LP

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Though still retaining its earthy Rock & Roll base, the melodic prowess in the songwriting of Buffalo Killers - one of Greater Cincinnati's finest bands of the past decade - has grown more evident with each album release. A key component to that appears to be band member Andy Gabbard, whose solo work is some of the finest, classics-informed Pop Rock being made today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 2 hr Darling girl 104
Armageddon Heaven! Jul 2 One Womyn Riot 2
Dr Kardan Jun 30 Chacha 1
News Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08) Jun 30 Chacha 19
Trotwood Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 30 Tantor 17
News Phil Donahue's Visit (May '08) Jun 27 C Kersey 6
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) Jun 26 Tantor 14
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,810 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC