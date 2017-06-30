A Remote-Controlled Flamethrower Firetruck Wreaks Havoc on Fireworks
Dayton, Ohio model airplane designer Peter Sripol has created a remote-controlled firetruck equipped with a deadly flamethrower that wreaks havoc on some fireworks. The truck no longer helps put out fires, it now helps create them.
