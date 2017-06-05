WSU becoming smoke free July 1 -

WSU becoming smoke free July 1 -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

In less than one month, Wright State University will become a tobacco-free campus, joining more than 1,400 other colleges and universities in the United States that have chosen to become tobacco free. The new tobacco-free policy, which officially takes effect Saturday, July 1, will help promote a healthy environment in which students, staff, faculty and others can learn, work, live and visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 2 hr Darling girl 68
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 8 hr Levy Hater 31,990
single or married ? 21 hr miss u at work 1
I hate gays Sun ubtoo 3
Looking for jerrod lee shelton Sun JamesConway 2
Looking for dogmeat Sun Poophead 2
Trying to find this person Sun SingYong 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,552,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC