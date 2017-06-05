WSU becoming smoke free July 1 -
In less than one month, Wright State University will become a tobacco-free campus, joining more than 1,400 other colleges and universities in the United States that have chosen to become tobacco free. The new tobacco-free policy, which officially takes effect Saturday, July 1, will help promote a healthy environment in which students, staff, faculty and others can learn, work, live and visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Darling girl
|68
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|Levy Hater
|31,990
|single or married ?
|21 hr
|miss u at work
|1
|I hate gays
|Sun
|ubtoo
|3
|Looking for jerrod lee shelton
|Sun
|JamesConway
|2
|Looking for dogmeat
|Sun
|Poophead
|2
|Trying to find this person
|Sun
|SingYong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC