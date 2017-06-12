WSU becoming smoke free July 1 -
In less than one month, Wright State University will become a tobacco-free campus, joining more than 1,400 other colleges and universities in the United States that have chosen to become tobacco free. The new tobacco-free policy, which officially takes effect Saturday, July 1, will help promote a healthy environment in which students, staff, faculty and others can learn, work, live and visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|Mon
|Tantor
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Mon
|TimeToAct
|31,992
|single or married ?
|Jun 10
|miss u at work
|2
|Trying to find this person
|Jun 10
|Smokersstink
|6
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Jun 8
|Big Cox
|5
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|Darling girl
|68
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC