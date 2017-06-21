Vta's Reel Late at the Vic features R...

Vta's Reel Late at the Vic features Rock Musical Purple Rain

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Victoria Theatre Association's 2017-2018 Reel Late at the Vic Series is taking Dayton back to the '80s, specifically 1984 with the cult classic rock musical drama PURPLE RAIN! Enjoy the electrifying music of rock legend, Prince, in the first film of the 2017-2018 Reel Late at the Vic on Saturday, July 8 at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $6 or passbooks of 10 tickets for $35. To purchase, visit Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, call 937-228-3630 , toll free 888-228-3630 or purchase online at www.ticketcenterstage.com .

