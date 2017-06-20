Vta's Family Flix Matinees are Back with Follow that Bird
Victoria Theatre Association is back with the 2017-2018 Family Flix Matinee Series, starting with a familiar yellow friend in FOLLOW THAT BIRD. The 2017-2018 Family Flix Matinee Series begins Thursday, July 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $3.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate gays
|3 hr
|Duhh
|6
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Rodeo
|31,996
|Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11)
|Tue
|willbeatyoazzinpe...
|12
|he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?...
|Tue
|4real
|1
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Tue
|Tantor
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Soulmate
|76
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC