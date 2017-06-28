VTA's 'Cool Film' Series to Continue with THE...
Victoria Theatre Association continues with the 2017-2018 Family Flix Matinee Series' THE NEVERENDING STORY, Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. A special viewing shows at 7 p.m. SINGIN' IN THE RAIN shows Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. Passbooks of 10 tickets are available for $35. To purchase, visit Ticket Center Stage, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, call 937-228-3630, toll free 888-228-3630 or purchase online at www.ticketcenterstage.com .
