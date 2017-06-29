Truck flees scene of Dayton crash
A car damaged in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Germantown Pike and S. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton Police responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Germantown Pike and S. Gettysburg Ave. around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. Witnesses say a black Chevy Silverado pick-up truck was involved in the crash and drove away from the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotwood Music Selection (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|Tantor
|17
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Tmac
|98
|Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Jeckle and Heyd
|18
|Phil Donahue's Visit (May '08)
|Tue
|C Kersey
|6
|Adult movie theaters (Sep '12)
|Jun 26
|Tantor
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|God Loves You
|Jun 25
|God owes me money
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC