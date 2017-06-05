Tavion Thomas, a four-star RB from Da...

Tavion Thomas, a four-star RB from Dayton, includes Ohio State in new top seven

Ohio State already has a running back committed in its 2018 recruiting class in four-star Brian Snead of Seffner Armwood and is heavily recruiting five-star Zamir White of Laurinburg Scotland County. Three-star Tavion Thomas of Dayton Dunbar is one of the best prospects in Ohio and he has an offer from Ohio State, Alabama and others.

