Tavion Thomas, a four-star RB from Dayton, includes Ohio State in new top seven
Ohio State already has a running back committed in its 2018 recruiting class in four-star Brian Snead of Seffner Armwood and is heavily recruiting five-star Zamir White of Laurinburg Scotland County. Three-star Tavion Thomas of Dayton Dunbar is one of the best prospects in Ohio and he has an offer from Ohio State, Alabama and others.
