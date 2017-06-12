Spot What's Wrong With This Police-Chase Video
If you didn't catch what as soon as you saw that view from the dash cam of the police SUV, well, the person leading this ultra-slow police chase is driving in reverse. This has to be the most unsuccessful getaway ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|CallingBull
|70
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|Mon
|Tantor
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Mon
|TimeToAct
|31,992
|single or married ?
|Jun 10
|miss u at work
|2
|Trying to find this person
|Jun 10
|Smokersstink
|6
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Jun 8
|Big Cox
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC