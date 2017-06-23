Sister Mary Joetta Sneider
Sister Mary Joetta Sneider, whose education ministry spanned the Toledo Roman Catholic diocese and inspired students, died Monday in Rosary Care Center, Sylvania, where she lived since 2010. She was 89. Sister Mary Joetta became a professed Sister of Notre Dame in 1949, three years after she graduated from Notre Dame Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Cooter
|77
|he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?...
|11 hr
|4real
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Prince
|31,998
|I hate gays
|Wed
|Duhh
|6
|Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11)
|Jun 20
|willbeatyoazzinpe...
|12
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Jun 20
|Tantor
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC