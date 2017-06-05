Reminder: The Knox Choir, youths from...

The Knox Choir , a youth choir from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Ohio, is coming to Batavia on Wednesday, June 7 , to perform a free concert. Batavia will be this tour's debut performance.

