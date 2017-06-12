Recent WSU grad paints mural for Dayt...

Recent WSU grad paints mural for Daytona s Red Cross chapter 100 anniversary

Monday

Puthoff painted a mural of two iconic Red Cross photos: one a WWII-era photo of a Red Cross nurse carrying the American flag, and the other of a Red Cross volunteer carrying and comforting a young boy following a disaster. Puthoff painted the mural on the side of the Red Cross building.

Dayton, OH

