Wouldn't this be simpler? No building all the different pieces? dcl-c QUOTE ''''; sqlStmt = Select >>>, + >>>, +' >>>, + >>>, + Sum , + Sum + From >'; sqlStmt = %ScanRpl ; sqlStmt = %ScanRpl : sqlStmt); etc. Also, I am just curious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midrange-l mailing list.