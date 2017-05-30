Soft coding SQL based on parameter file

Wouldn't this be simpler? No building all the different pieces? dcl-c QUOTE ''''; sqlStmt = Select >>>, + >>>, +' >>>, + >>>, + Sum , + Sum + From >'; sqlStmt = %ScanRpl ; sqlStmt = %ScanRpl : sqlStmt); etc. Also, I am just curious.

