Soft coding SQL based on parameter file
Wouldn't this be simpler? No building all the different pieces? dcl-c QUOTE ''''; sqlStmt = Select >>>, + >>>, +' >>>, + >>>, + Sum , + Sum + From >'; sqlStmt = %ScanRpl ; sqlStmt = %ScanRpl : sqlStmt); etc. Also, I am just curious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Midrange-l mailing list.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for jerrod lee shelton
|3 hr
|JamesConway
|2
|I hate gays
|3 hr
|Freakmaster
|2
|Looking for dogmeat
|3 hr
|Poophead
|2
|Trying to find this person
|3 hr
|SingYong
|3
|Deport all drug dealers
|3 hr
|Stoner420
|3
|Raw Or Smackdown live
|3 hr
|WweSux
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|smittie
|31,988
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC