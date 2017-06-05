Get a definition for a constant in a source member into a CL program
Now if SQL and SQLRPGLE supported constants... :) Charles On Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 1:51 PM, wrote: I don't think CL supports /copy or /include. You'd have to translate and put the & in front of every variable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Midrange-l mailing list.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|3 hr
|Tantor
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|TimeToAct
|31,992
|single or married ?
|Sat
|miss u at work
|2
|Trying to find this person
|Sat
|Smokersstink
|6
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Jun 8
|Big Cox
|5
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|Darling girl
|68
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC