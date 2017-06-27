Extraneous Print Line

Extraneous Print Line

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Midrange-l mailing list

I'd be willing to bet it was fat fingered and nobody will recall doing so. :) Charles On Wed, Jun 28, 2017 at 8:48 AM, wrote: I've seen things like this in menu systems which dynamically create SBMJOB commands based on database entries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midrange-l mailing list.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 3 hr Tmac 98
News Sex, lies cost doctor license for two years (Nov '08) 18 hr Jeckle and Heyd 18
Trotwood Music Selection (Sep '12) 22 hr Musikologist 16
News Phil Donahue's Visit (May '08) Tue C Kersey 6
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) Jun 26 Tantor 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
God Loves You Jun 25 God owes me money 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC