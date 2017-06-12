Rapid DNA Technology Makes Verifying ...

Rapid DNA Technology Makes Verifying Relationships Easier, Faster

Rapid DNA technology developed by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate has recently been used to identify simulated "victims" in several mass casualty exercises across the nation. The technology greatly expedites the testing of deoxyribonucleic acid , the only biometric that can accurately verify family relationships.

