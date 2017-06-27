ProPublica: Local drug maker's opiate addiction shotbecoming drug court standard
ProPublica: Local drug maker's opiate addiction shot becoming drug court standard WHIO-TV Dayton, Ohio, by B.J. Bethel Alkermes, a pharmaceutical manufacturer with a plant located in Wilmington, is the subject of an expose on ProPublica.org over its anti-addiction drug Vivitrol. According to author Alec MacGillis, Alkermes began aggressively marketing the drug and began aiming for federal and state funding, all while the drug became a popular staple in drug courts across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|Ready
|97
|Phil Donahue's Visit (May '08)
|Tue
|C Kersey
|6
|Adult movie theaters (Sep '12)
|Jun 26
|Tantor
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|God Loves You
|Jun 25
|God owes me money
|3
|who and where is skunk
|Jun 25
|Smoke Em Up
|4
|I hate gays
|Jun 25
|One Womyn Riot
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC