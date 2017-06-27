ProPublica: Local drug maker's opiate addiction shotbecoming drug court standard

ProPublica: Local drug maker's opiate addiction shot becoming drug court standard WHIO-TV Dayton, Ohio, by B.J. Bethel Alkermes, a pharmaceutical manufacturer with a plant located in Wilmington, is the subject of an expose on ProPublica.org over its anti-addiction drug Vivitrol. According to author Alec MacGillis, Alkermes began aggressively marketing the drug and began aiming for federal and state funding, all while the drug became a popular staple in drug courts across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.